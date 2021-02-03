Irish teenager who racially abused Ian Wright escapes criminal conviction

An Irish teenager who admitted racially abusing football pundit Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, abused the former England striker in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a Fifa game on PlayStation.The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Wright on May 11, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said he “didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction, and handed O’Brien probation.
Irish teenager who racially abused Arsenal legend Ian Wright on social media escapes criminal conviction
talkSPORT
An Irish teenager has been spared jail after racially abusing Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright. Patrick O’Brien, of Tralee,..