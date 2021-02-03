Irish teenager who racially abused Ian Wright escapes criminal conviction

An Irish teenager who admitted racially abusing football pundit Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, abused the former England striker in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a Fifa game on PlayStation.The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Wright on May 11, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said he “didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction, and handed O’Brien probation.