Future Engineers GDK 020321

"YOUR VOICE IS POWER" is a new educational collaboration between Pharrell Williams' Yellow Organization, Amazon and Georgia Tech.

And he's doing it with the help of two tech giants.

The initiative encourages middle and high school students to explore racial equity through computer coding.

Students will use georgia tech's new learn-to-code- through music platform "earsketch."

