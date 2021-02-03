Bright Lights: one woman's devastating 25-year addiction to gambling

‘Sharon’ has been addicted to poker machines 'pokies' since they first arrived in Australia in 1992.

Through this animated documentary, she reveals the impact gambling has had on her life.

Her story culminates with an incident that pushes her over the edge: an encounter with her seven-year-old daughter and her precious piggy bank.

This film consists of several real-life stories about the pokies adapted from verbatim interviews and combined into the figure of Sharon, a single narrative that speaks to a universal yet personal experience.

Her story not only asks people to pause and rethink before taking their next spin, but also asks a broader question of those regulating the industry in Australia: what will it take to see genuine gambling reform?