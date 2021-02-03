Local Organization Works To Grace Community

Enduring this pandemic for nearly a year--- and for many--it continues to be a struggle.... that's why one tri-state woman is helping those in her community--get back on their feet.

"you can walk in and help them furnish their new home, that's the moment."

When covid-19 hit the tri-state-- brenda walker made the decision to step up--- her mission of giving back to the daviess county community--- going into overdrive--- "i've watched the needs rise over the past year, year and a half."

Walker created 'graced again'-- walker--along with other volunteer--- organize--- collect--and assist families in need of furniture-- "we take everything from a can opener to a couch."

In recent months--the organization has helped*hundreds of people -- transitioning out of local shelters--or recovery programs---- walker works to help them re- enter society--- with items often taken for granted.... "we had one little boy, he said 'mommy this is my couch!

And she said yes it is,' and i mean he was just so happy, you know because they didn't have anything."

"i think during the pandemic, that has intensified because so many people have lost their jobs and had to rely on assistance."

Many of the items collected are housed in storage units... a blessing---that will hopefully be paid forward--- "this community has not ceased to amaze me at all.

There have been so many people who stepped up and want to help others and it's just amazing."

