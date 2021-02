Top 10 Best Sister Act Franchise Moments Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:18s 03 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 10 Best Sister Act Franchise Moments Spread the love and these "Sister Act" franchise moments. Spread the love and these "Sister Act" franchise moments.

Spread the love and these "Sister Act" franchise moments. Our countdown includes an all-star encore, nuns to the rescue, a unique grace, and more!