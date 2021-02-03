Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Top 10 Human Ancestors

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:47s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Human Ancestors
Top 10 Human Ancestors

Recognize anyone?

For this list, we're looking at our relatives in the evolutionary tree whom we MAY have descended from, or interbred with.

Recognize anyone?

For this list, we're looking at our relatives in the evolutionary tree whom we MAY have descended from, or interbred with.

Our countdown includes Nakalipithecus Nakayamai, Homo Habilis, Neanderthals, and more!

You might like