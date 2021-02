‘It's A Sin’ Is Telling A Whole New Generation About UK LGBTQ history

TV show ‘It’s A Sin’, written by Russell T Davies, is proving incredibly successful with audiences, so much so it's already one of Channel 4’s most popular youth dramas.

But whilst it’s a joyful romp through the music and the fashions of the Eighties, it’s also a retelling of LGBTQ history and an incredibly moving ode to the people lost in the early days of the AIDS pandemic.