'They are killing our party': Ex-GOP congresswoman calls out Republicans

Former Republican representative Barbara Comstock speaks to CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the direction of the Republican party, saying that Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is “toxic” for the party.
CNN’s Erin Burnett wonders how House Republicans could remain silent over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) past comments..
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019..