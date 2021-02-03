COVID-Positive Pregnant Women Pass Antibodies to Children, Study Says

The study was conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

It was published in 'JAMA Pediatrics.'.

The researchers found that coronavirus antibodies can be passed through the placenta in mothers who've had COVID-19, including those who were asymptomatic.

.

The concentration of antibodies in the newborns' blood was similar to, or sometimes higher than, their mothers' blood.

.

The earlier into her pregnancy a mother contracted the virus, the more antibodies she passed to her fetus.

In general, our findings are consistent with what we know about cross-placental transfer of antibodies to other viruses, and should contribute to the discussion about whether and when to vaccinate pregnant women against SARS-CoV-2, Co-senior author Scott Hensley, Ph.D., via statement.

While COVID-19's effects on pregnant women and their babies are still being studied, both the CDC and World Health Organization recommend that pregnant women get vaccinated