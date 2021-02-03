Uber to Buy Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly for $1.1 Billion

The announcement was made on Feb.

2.

.

Once the transaction is completed within the first half of 2021, Drizly will become part of the Uber Eats app, while also keeping its standalone app.

Since its inception in 2012, Drizly has become America's leading on-demand alcohol delivery service.

It is currently available in 1,400 cities.

Amid the pandemic, Uber Eats' "business has been growing at extraordinary rates," says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

After revealing the news on Tuesday morning, Uber's stock went up more than 8%