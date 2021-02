Ada County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide

MORNING...ADACOUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTIES AREINVESTIGATINGAFTER TWO BODIESARE FOUND TUESDAYMORNING.DEPUTIES WERECALLED TO A HOMENEAR PLEASANTVALLEY AND KUNAMORA ROADSAROUND EIGHT A-M..THEY FOUND A MANAND WOMAN DEADOUTSIDE THE HOME."A SCHOOL BUSDRIVER WAS PICKINGUP SOME KIDS THISMORNING, SAWWHAT LOOKED LIKEA MALE AND AFEMALE DOWN ONTHE GROUND, ITAPPEARED THEYHAD BEEN SHOT,AND THERE WAS AGUN LYING NEXT TOTHEM."IT'S NOTIMMEDIATELY CLEARWHATCIRCUMSTANCES LEDTO THE SHOOTING,AND THE TWODECEASED PEOPLEHAVE NOT BEENIDENTIFIED.THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS THEREIS NO ONGOINGTHREAT TO PUBLIC