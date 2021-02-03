Skip to main content
Target celebrates Black History Month by offering a new line

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Target is celebrating Black History Month by offering a new line.

Isaiah Thoms entered an HBCU design contest for the company's Black History Month apparel line.

A HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGESTUDENT WILL HAVE THE HOODIESHE DESIGNED INSIDE TARGETSTORES AFTER ENTERING ACONTEST.ISIAIAH THOMAS WAS IN THE TOPTHREE WITH A DESIGN SIGNFYINGUNITY.THE HOODIES ARE ON SALE UNTILTHE END OF FEBRUARY.A LOOK AT OUR TOP STORIES ON

