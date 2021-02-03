Is Tom Brady Still the Face of the NFL?

Tom Brady merchandise has broken sales records for the period between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl according to Fanatics.
Brady also had the highest selling jersey across all sports from August to November.
Tom Brady intends to keep playing in the NFL for several years to come as he prepares for his 10th career Super Bowl appearance..
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home for the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC..