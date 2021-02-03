Indiana Hospitals See Improved Staff Levels as Vaccinations Increase

Meanwhile - most healthcare workers have received their second doses of the vaccine..... iiana hospitals are noticing an improvement in staffing levels - with fewer staff members needing to quarantine.... back in mid- december - i-u health had about one thousand team members out....*these days - its a just a few hundred.... they say - vaccinations and case counts in the area - are a big factor..... "prior to this, it has been mirroring what has been going on in the community so when rates are high in indianapolis and indiana we have had more people on sick leave" as less staff members stay in quarantine - fewer patients are ending up in the hospital.... i-u health has seen a 70- percent drop in people out sick - after the vaccine was administrated....