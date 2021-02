India will have enormous indigenous defence weapons in next 5 years: DRDO Chairman

In next five years, India should be able to see very high level of indigenous content in defence forces, said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy at Aero India 2021 in Benglauru.

"PM has been asking us to enhance indigenous content in the Armed Forces.

Gen Bipin Rawat also said that we should fight next war with indigenous weapons only.

In next 5 years, we should be able to see very high level of indigenous content in defence forces," DRDO chairman told ANI.