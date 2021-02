Virat is captain, I'm vice-captain: Rahane on Kohli's return

India Test Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Feb 03 said he is "really happy" as the skipper Virat Kohli is back to the squad as the captain, ahead of the first test match against England, starting from Feb 05 in Chennai.

"Originally Virat is the captain and I'm vice-captain.

I'm really happy that he is back with us which is a positive sight.

As a team, we are focussing on playing together, playing as a unit," said Rahane when asked Virat Kohli's return to the Indian cricket team.