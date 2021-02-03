The Very Disturbing History Behind Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day wasn’t always known as the day of love.
It was once associated with sacrifice and murder.
Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.
Valentine’s Day wasn’t always known as the day of love.
It was once associated with sacrifice and murder.
Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to..
Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content
COS COB,..