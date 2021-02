After years of opposition, natives of Tripura villages agree to border fencing

Border villages of Nabadeep Chandra Nagar, Durgapur, Sonapur, Srimantapur, and few others in northeastern state of Tripura have acceded to the long standing government persuasion of installing a fence around these villages sharing boundary with Bangladesh.

While expressing confidence in the government, the residents said that the move will bring down the cross-border crime, which has recorded a surge in past few years owing to porous nature of border.