Zara Larsson Takes You on a Tour of Her Hometown (Stockholm)

Songstress Zara Larsson takes you on a tour of her hometown, Stockholm, Sweden.

From the waterfront viewing point at the Royal Swedish Ballet School where spent her school days to the restaurants where she'd eat her favorite traditional meals, Zara shares her fondest memories.

Her mom also pops in for a cameo from Zara's favorite place in their home —the family sauna.

Zara also shows us one of her favorite spots to spend her summer breaks swimming and hanging with her best friends.