Enjoy the rich flavors of Colombian Coffee at this ‘Seed to Cup’ café!

Coffee lovers rejoice as the aromatic and rich flavors of Rey Sol’s Colombian coffee has made its way from South America to Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The family-owned cafe, dedicated to the cultivation of coffee since 1966, is serving the fresh and authentic taste of Colombian coffee right from the mountains of their family farm into your cup.“We not only wanted to be just a specialty coffee shop.

We are the owners of our own farm in Colombia and we import our beans, we roast three times a week, so everything that we do is very fresh,” said Rey Sol’s Linda Ramirez.

The cafe, which opened in November 2020, offers a variety of classic coffee drinks such as espresso, Americano, cappuccinos, lattes, traditiona...