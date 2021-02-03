Hometown Hero Honorees Edwin & Rosalee Swanson

A couple that works to provide for families in need even in the middle of a pandemic.

Take a look at this month's Hometown Heroes.

In partnership with Westminster Village News 18 continues highlighting people in our community who are going above and beyond to create a positive impact.

"that feels great that someone would nominate us."eet edwin and rosalee swanson.

They are january's hometown hero honorees.

They've managed the st.

James food pantry in lafayette for many years, opening its doors 2 days each week.

"most of our people are walk-ins from around this community."

When the pandemic started last march, ed & rosalee adjusted in order to provide for families in need.

They do all of the stocking, cleaning and almost all of the distribution by themselves to avoid exposing volunteers to covid.

Nat pop : (cans stacking) "i have older helpers some of them in their 80s and i just said there's no sense in you people the wife and i will run it."

Nat pop: (rosalee moving goods) "we went through a lot last year because of covid-19."

Rosalee says the obstacles 2020 presented only pushed her and edwin harder to be there for people.

"it was very nice for us to be open for these people in the greatest time of need."

Nat pop: "go ahead and take the rest of those if you like."

"you gotta look out for one another number one.

I mean there's a lot of people out there that can't get out they have no way of getting around."

Both edwin and rosalee say it's an honor being recognized by the community, but their message has always and will always be the same.

"if there's anybody in the community that really need the food we except everybody as long as you live in tippecanoe county."

"we want everybody to come that needs help.

That's what we are here for.

As long as we can be here for them we will be."

-and that's why they are hometown heroes.

Ed and rosalee don't have the numbers for 2020 yet however in 2019, 5-thousand families were served in tippecanoe county by the st.

James food pantry.

Hometown hero is sponsored by westminster village.

