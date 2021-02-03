Could the Oxford Vaccine Change the Course of the Pandemic?
The University of Oxford has released new data on its Covid-19 vaccine which suggests the jab may reduce transmission by 67%.

This means the jab, developed with drugs firm AstraZeneca, could have a greater impact on the pandemic, as each person who is vaccinated will indirectly protect other people as well.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has also shown that the vaccine offers protection of 76% up to 12 weeks after a single dose.

This supports the UK’s government strategy of delaying the second shot to protect more people quickly with a first dose.

The UK has given a first vaccine jab to 9.6 million people so far.

Report by Avagninag.

