National clap commemorates Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore's memory has been honoured with a national clap.

People across the country took part in the tribute to the veteran at 6pm on Wednesday, following his death at the age of 100.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier urged the public to join in the clap "to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in".

Sir Tom's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the gesture and took part outside their home in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Report by Thomasl.

