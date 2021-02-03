Netflix's 'Mank', 'The Crown' lead Golden Globe nods

Netflix's Hollywood period drama "Mank" got a leading six nominations on Wednesday for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film, while television shows "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" will be among those competing for best series.

Netflix dominated the Golden Globe nominations Wednesday, which were announced virtually by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P.

Henson.

Among the streaming service's 20 TV and 22 film nods was "Mank," David Fincher’s black-and-white Hollywood drama, which nabbed six nominations including best director and best actor.

Other Netflix titles, including "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Prom" found a prominent place on the list of nominations, too.

The honors are comingafter a year in which the global health crisis kept viewers on their couches instead of in movie theaters.

The Disney+ "Star Wars" spinoff "The Mandalorian" is competing with Netflix’s "The Crown" and "Ozark" for best drama series.

The event will also be a big night for gender diversity, as three of the five directors nominated on Wednesday were women, including Regina King for Black drama "One Night in Miami," Britain's Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman" and Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland." A separate category for musicals and comedies includes the film version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," LGBTQ musical "The Prom" and Sacha Baron Cohen's satire on former President Donald Trump's America, "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm." Winners of the 78th annual Golden Globes will be announced on February 28th, during a televised ceremony hosted, once again, by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

But, this time, the two comedians will host separately from opposite coasts, with Fey in New York City and Poehler in Beverly Hills, California.