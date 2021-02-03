MSDH reports 791 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths.
COVID Report in Alabama - Feb. 3, 2021
- hancock county has 3,179 cases- and 67 deaths.- harrison county is at 15,412- - - - total cases and 234 deaths.
- jackson county has 11,590 cases- and 201 deaths.
- stone county has 1,615 cases an- - - - 28 deaths.
George county has- 2,168 cases and 42 deaths.- - - pearl river county stands at- 3,775 total cases and 115 - deaths.
