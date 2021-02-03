LeBron James Reflects on Heated Argument With ‘Courtside Karen’

James exchanged words with a couple during Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

“Courtside Karen” and her husband were later ejected from the venue over the maskless spat.

In an interview following the game, James gave his perspective on the incident, calling it a “back and forth between two grown men.”.

We said our piece; he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece, LeBron James, via 'Vibe'.

James didn’t think they should have been “kicked out” over the argument but acknowledged that the referees know best.

I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out … They might have had a couple drinks, maybe and they could have probably kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do, LeBron James, via 'Vibe'.

Ultimately, James is “happy” that fans are “back in the building.” .

At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building.

I miss that interaction.

I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction, LeBron James, via 'Vibe'