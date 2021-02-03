New study reveals COVID-19 antibodies stay for at least six months

A new study reveals most people infected with COVID-19 keep some antibodies to the virus for at least six months.

- a new study reveals most people- infected with covid-19 ...- keep some antibodies to the - virus for at least six months.- researchers from u-k biobank --- measured levels of- previous infection in more than- 20-thousand patients.

- they found 99-percent of- patients who had tested positiv- for covid ... retained- antibodies for at least three - months.

- and 88-percent still had them - six months later.

- people under 30 and african - americans were the most likely- to have detectable antibodies.- about a quarter of people with- - -