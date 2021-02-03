Four Savings Goals You Should Set Today

Saving money is more important than ever, as we struggle to pay off emergency expenses on top of normal household bills.Fortunately, it's easier than you think to set realistic, manageable savings goals than you might think.

Here's what to do:.In order to start saving, you need to know where your money is going, so conduct a comprehensive audit.The worst thing you can do is waste time when it comes to saving.

Right now is always the best time to start.Implement realistic saving milestones each month in order to set yourself up for success with attainable goals.Open a high-yield savings so your money can earn more interest than it would in a basic savings account