McDonald’s customers are freaking over an unusual ‘secret’ menu item

Thanks to a viral TikTok from user Kayleigh Weeks,millions of fast food fans are discovering that,apparently, McDonald’s does, in fact, sell cakes.The “secret” item — which is not listedon the regular menu — seemed to surprisemany TikTok commenters.Some immediately wondered whereto get a McDonald’s cake and Weeks triedher best to answer those questions.“Since no one believes McDonald’s sellscakes,” the TikToker captioned her video.In her clip, Weeks shows her journeytraveling to a local McDonald’s andpicking up a “chocolate birthday cake”.The dessert, which allegedly comes fully frozen, alsofeatured an image of Ronald McDonald over its icing.“But like, why don’t they have it on the menu?” oneuser asked.

“I still don’t believe it,” another added.Others, meanwhile, flat-out accused Weeksof lying.

Some said they’d even checked withtheir local McDonald’s and been told thatthere were no cakes available.That said, as McDonald’s states onits website, the chain does offer cakesfor one obvious reason: birthday parties