Keilar: This is how Republicans keep normalizing Greene

CNN’s Brianna Keilar slams Republicans for their continued avoidance on holding Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene accountable for her past comments and support of debunked conspiracy theories.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar slams Republicans for their continued avoidance on holding Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene accountable for her past comments and support of debunked conspiracy theories.
Former Republican representative Barbara Comstock speaks to CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the direction of the Republican party, saying..