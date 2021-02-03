Madison LeCroy says she FaceTimed Alex Rodriguez, 'Southern Charm' star claims

Alex Rodriguez, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy have 'never met' despite romance rumors: report
FOXNews.com
Alex Rodriguez, who is at the center of allegations of cheating on Jennifer Lopez, has "never met" alleged mistress and "Southern..
Alex Rodriguez, who is at the center of allegations of cheating on Jennifer Lopez, has "never met" alleged mistress and "Southern..
Lindsay Hubbard has proven to be a top-notch reality star during her time on Bravo's "Summer House." Gibson Johns interviews the..