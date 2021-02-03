Lil Uzi Vert Has $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted Into His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert Has $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted Into His Forehead.

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper shared that he'd spent the past four years paying for the diamond.

He also revealed that he planned to have it implanted into his forehead.

.

A fan told Uzi he should just have the diamond made into a ring.

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance, Lil Uzi Vert, via Twitter.

On Tuesday, Lil Uzi Vert revealed he had gone through with the implant.

Fans compared him to Marvel superhero Vision