Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Wednesday

As of today, 611,429 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 166,131 are fully vaccinated.

It's wednesday, february 3rd.

////// "the state of indiana" has announced "some new help" "for hoosier schools" when it comes to the corona-virus.

But first... "new indiana data" continues to show "overall improvement" for covid-19 metrics.

As of right now..

There are no "red" counties in our viewin area "this week".

"red" is "the most severe" followed by "orange" and then "yellow".

"each color" is based "on positivity rates" and "case numbers".

"the colors" are tied to guidelines..

Like: "capacity restrictions".

Now when you look at the "7"-day "positivity rate metrics" there's also improvement.

And "vigo county" is now "at the lowest level" which is less than "5"-percent.

The number of weekly cases "remains elevated" across the area.

"vigo" and "vermillion" are seeing "200" or, more... per "100"-thousand