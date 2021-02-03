Large-scale vaccine clinic announced in Huntsville

Until 6 at night.

Starting monday, about 2 thousand people will be getting the coronavirus vaccine every day at john hunt park!

The c-e-o of huntsville hospital says they are up for the challenge pkg: david spillers: we feel comfortable we can handle that number of people.

That's probably 1,000 more than we had anticipated next week, but we're going to staff up and get those done."

Huntsville hospital will soon be administering 3 shots every minute at the jaycee community building.

The c-e-o of huntsville hospital, david spillers, says the increase in doses will speed up the process of getting people vaccinated we're going to get more people moved up from the schedule of people that have signed up and get those people vaccinated earlier than we would have without those additional doses of the vaccine spillers hopes more locations will soon be able to get the vaccine so it can be accessible to more people "probably the biggest problem we have right now of managing the pandemic is availability of vaccine."

