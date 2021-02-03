Child, mother killed in Limestone County fire

A community in limestone county is mourning the loss of a child and her mother.

Shauna leary and her 2-year old daughter - sunshine reynolds - died in a mobile home fire while visiting friends.

It happened this morning on jennings chapel road - about 9- miles south of ardmore.

According to the sheriff's office - shawna got out - but went back into the burning home to rescue her daughter.

The county coroner said shauna was pregnant.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is in limestone county, with more on the deadly fire.

"this is what's left of a trailer home after an early morning fire killed two people."

Vo: one of the people who escaped from the home did not want to go on camera but told me he was one of six people in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews recieved the call just after 3 wednesday morning.

He told me he woke up to smoke in his room and got out as soon as he could.

He said a mother and her three- year-old daughter did not survive.

One person who says he is a friend of the family said when he heard the news, he couldn't believe what happened.

Sotvo: bruce boles, family friend: " surprised anyone at all lived and it's just a sad situation any time there is a fire involved especially if there is a death of a child."

Sophia looklive: "the limestone county coroner said the home is destroyed.

The red cross is helping the family.

Live in limestone county, sophia borrelli waay 31 news."