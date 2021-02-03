Canada Declares the Proud Boys a Terrorist Group

The declaration was announced on Wednesday by Canada's Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing organization, was involved in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6.

Canada has described the group's role in the Capitol attack as "pivotal.".

Other organizations that have been designated terrorist groups in Canada include al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Senior government officials in Canada have referred to the Proud Boys as one of the nations "most serious threats.".

Two other right-wing groups received the same designation, both of which are also active in the U.S. We are more and more preoccupied by the number of ultra right-wing extremists … white nationalism, ethno nationalism, white supremacists, David Vigneault, Director Canadian Security Intelligence Services, via 'The Washington Post'