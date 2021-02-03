Newsmax anchor walks out of live interview with My Pillow's Mike Lindell

Can I ask our producers can we get out of here please?I don't wanna have to keep going over this.Actually Mike-We at Newsmax havenot been able to verify any of those allegations that-Wait, Mike hold on a second.(Mike shouting)Everybody, hold on a second.Mike, hold on one second.Let's talk a little bit about just whatis happening overall.(soft music)That we at Newsmax have not been able to verifyany of those kinds of allegations.We just wanna let people know that there's nothingsubstantive that we've seen.We wanted to talk to you about canceling cultureif you will.We don't want to re-litigate the-Wait.Allegations thatyou're making Mike because we understand where you are.