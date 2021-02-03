Celebrating the Superbowl during the pandemic

Restaurants are preparing for an uptick in pick-up orders and potential increase of in-person customers on Superbowl Sunday.

This year....with all the covid restriction in place.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what health experts are recommending.

The kansas city chiefs face off against the tampa bay buccaneers for super bowl lv (55), but the real battle might be for fans.

The new york state health department still recommends keeping gatherings to 10 people or less, and while there hasn't been a number given nationally, the message is the same.

None sot: dr. anthony fauci, niaid director well you know every time we do have something like this there always is a spike, be it a holiday, christmas, new year's, thanksgiving&.

Jeff stone is the general manager at babe's at harbor point.

He says bars and restaurants now have to close at ten o'clock, and while he is expecting a bigger than usual crowd, takeout orders are starting to pile up.

Sot: jeff stone, general manager babe's at harbor point we've definitely had a more than normal takeout season so far, but even i know i checked the books here for sunday, it's definitely more than normal for takeout for super bowl for some greens, some chicken riggies, and some certain types of popular foods in utica.

If you look at the oneida county covid-19 dashboard, you'll see that positive tests are up, the death rate is up, active cases are up, but there's one statistic that sticks out.

Over 79% of the cases are coming from non-facility run organizations.

Places like your own home.

Sot: dr. anthony fauci, niaid director the super bowl is a big deal in the united states.

Enjoy the game.

Watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household.

As much fun as it is to get together on a big super bowl party, now is not the time to do that.

While the number of takeout orders is up, the message of keeping gatherings small seems to be getting through.

Sot: jeff stone, general manager babe's at harbor point i haven't seen one big catering order that's going to be for you know 50 people, which is a good sign.

Sot: jeff stone, general manager babe's at harbor point i haven't seen one big catering order that's going to be for you know 50 people, which is a good sign.

Sot: kirk tupaj kickoff for super bowl lv will be this sunday around 6:30pm on cbs.

