Police officer turned chef runs successful BBQ joint to bring quality food to his community

As soon as you walk into Bobby Q’s in Freeport, the aroma of fresh spices and quality BBQ fills the restaurant with hungry customers waiting to get their favorite dish.The main chef, Bobby Ford, opened his restaurant in 2016, hoping to bring quality BBQ to his community.Ford is a busy man, not only running his restaurant but at the same time working the overnight shift as a police officer.After spending 10-years working at the NYPD, where he last worked as a detective in the intelligence division, Ford left to join the Freeport Police Department.He is now working the overnight shift in law enforcement and operating the kitchen by day.”Cooking has always been a passion,” said Ford.

“I use to help my mom ...