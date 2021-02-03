Coronavirus county-by-county: Feb. 3, 2021

Here are the updated coronavirus numbers from Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

In oneida county -- 1 covid related death.

54 new positive tests.

2343 active active cases.

113 hospitalized.

11 covid related deaths in herkimer county.

Not in the last 24 hours.... but in the last month.

The herkimer county health department reviewed death certificates for january....and found there were 11 covid deaths not previously reported as such.

There are 24 new positive covid tests.

663 active caes.

38 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 1 covid death.

23 new positive tests.

126 active cases.

18 hospitalized.

