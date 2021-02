Brigham doctor on Massachusetts vaccine rollout

EMILY: THOUSANDS OF NEW VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS WILL BECOMEAVAILABLE THIS WEEK UNDER THESTATE’S ROLLOUT PLAN.HERE TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS ISDR. DANIEL KURITZKES, CHIEF OFINFECTIOUS DISEASES AT BRIGHAMAND WOMEN’S HOSPITAL.GOOD TO SEE YOU.GOOD TO SEE YOU, EMILY.EMILY: GOVERNOR BAKER SAID TODAYHE EXPECTS ABOUT 120,000APPOINTMENT SLOTS TO OPENSTARTING TOMORROW.AS YOU KNOW, ONLY PEOPLE WHO AREAGE 75 AND OLDER ARE ELIGIBLE TOBOOK THEM RIGHT NOW.SHOULD THEY CHECK FIRST TO SEEWHICH VACCINE BRAND IS BEINGOFFERED OR JUST TAKE THE FIRSTAVAILABLE APPOINTMENT?