Superintendent Munoz Resignation

rochester public schools where we're tracking two big stories: the resignation of superintenden t michael munoz and the reassignment of century high school principal, chris fogarty.

superintenden t munoz will continue to serve until the end of june.

The school board will begin the search for his replacement now.

They'll be discussing the process at their next meeting.

It was decided finishing out the school year with munoz is the best call for the district.

His resignation comes after more than 1?

"* thousand?

"*100 community members signed a petition calling for munoz to step down.

The petition was penned by a former rps student.

Xxx maybe its just time for a fresh breath, see where the next set of leaders can take this district we're also learning more about the reassignment of the century high school principal following being put on leave after a complaint was made against him.

The school board is granting chris fogarty's request for reassignment to an elementary assistant principal position.

He will work out of the office of elementary and secondary education for the remainder of the year ?

"* where his duties will include assisting with distance learning and filling in for other principals.

He will be assigned to a school for next school year.

The school district has not shared any information about the complaint that was made against him.

In a message to staff ?

"* superintenden t munoz said nancy denzer ?

"* who retired from the district in 2018 ?

"* will serve as the century high school interim principal for the remainder of the school year.