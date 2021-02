Wednesday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

WILL SEE THAT IN THE FORECAST.KELLY: THERE ARE SOMEENCOURAGING NUMBERS TO REPORT INTHE FIGHT AGAINST THECORONVIRUS.ACCORDING TO THE COVID TRACKINGPROJECT NO STATE HAS MORE THAN500 PEOPLE PER MILLIONHOSPITALIZED WITH THECORONAVIRUS.THAT HADN’T HAPPENED IN MORETHAN 3 MONTHS.IN KANSAS IT’S 131 PEOPLE PERMILLION.IN MISSOURI IT’S 284 PERMILLION.LET’S LOOK AT THE POSITIVITYRATE IN OUR AREA.IT’S ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO SEEHOW THE VIRUS IS SPREADING.IN KANSAS 6.2% OF COVID TESTSARE COMING BACK POSITIVE.ABOUT TEN DAYS AGO THE RATE WASTWICE AS HIGH.IN MISSOURI IT’S 9.3%.IT’S DROPPED BY HALF OVER THECOURSE OF THE PAST TWO WEEKS.HEALTH LEADERS ARE ALSO SEEINGPOSITIVE NEWS WHEN IT COMES TONURSING HOMES IN OUR AREA.KMBC 9’S INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERMATT FLENER SHOWS US WHY.