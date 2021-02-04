Could it be Time to Get a Hearing Check?

Dave Neuman of The Hearing Connection joining us to talk about biting the bullet and getting a hearing test.

1 anchor: welcome back.

Could it be time for that all-important hearing test?

Joining us tonight is dave newman of the hearing connection.

Dave, welcome.

Hello, how are you?

Anchor: doing well.

Tell us about a hearing test.

I know a lot of people like to put this off.

It's something we like to put off.

They do.

With this pandemic everybody has isolated because of the hearing loss they've got or because they haven't been seeing people.

So now they're start to go realize when they go out in public and they can't -- people can't understand them or they can't understand people because of the mask.

They're thinking they have a hearing loss.

So the best thing about the hearing connection is the perpal service that we provide, and plus we also provide free hearing tests for people that are just kind of maybe have had hearing aids, and they need to be retested again.

Or they have just said you know what, i've procrastinated.

And now with the vaccines coming out and they're like maybe i'll get out and about, maybe i should get a hearing test.

And nothing a better than free.

Anchor: this is true.

It's great that you provide those for free.

There's no obligation if you go in and get one.

Absolutely not.

A lot of what we do is -- we really do not try to sell anything.

We try to educate people, because people need to know about their hearing loss, because it doesn't just affect themselves.

It affects the whole family and everybody they're around.

Anchor: i know that we're all just starting to think about getting out again.

What a relief that brings, excitement.

You want to go out and be able to hear and enjoy life again.

Why not take the time to get the hearing test.

See if you need something, a little assistance maybe.

Or maybe everything is fine.

When you get out, quality of life would be much better.

It is a quality of life.

And the other thing, if they get the free hearing test and decide they want to test the waters or put their toe in the waters as i like to say, what i can do is put a set of hearing aids on them and check them out and try them for seven days.

They don't put any money down.

There's no obligation.

I want to give them an opportunity to know what hearing is like.

And then, i have to counsel them saying, let them know it takes 30 days to get your brain acclimated to hearing properly.

Anchor: dave, there's no one better at customer service than you.

I can attest to that.

Thank you for what you do and we'll be sending people to the free hearing test.

We're 3924 sherman avenue or look us up on