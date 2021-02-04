New nursing program to increase healthcare workers

Information about that the pandemic has revealed a growing shortage of health care workers.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto tells us about a new nursing program.

Soon students of minnesota state college southeast will be able to prepare to become registered nurses at hospitals like those here in the med city.

Mn state college southeast is offering an all new associate of science in nursing degree program.

Prior to this, the college only offered a two semester practical nursing program.

The five semester program will offer 75 credits beginning this fall.

It will feature a skills lab, simulation experiences, virtual reality learning, as well as a variety of clinical experiences right here.

Associate dean of nursing janine mason says this program comes at a time when the need for healthcare workers is increasing "in relation to the aging population our baby boomers are getting older, therefore there's more need for healthcare services, and i also think the pandemic has played into that in that more people are recognizing the need and desire to serve in a health care capacity."

The new program will offer opportunities for students to continue schooling, or qualify to become registered nurses.

