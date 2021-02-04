Dr. Osterholm: "darkest days" of the pandemic may still be ahead

leading epidemiologist doctor michael osterholm of the university of minnesota sharing some startling facts this afternoon to state lawmakers

on the pandemic.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with doctor osterholm's message to lawmakers.

chilling message doctor osterholm delivered to the minnesota house health finance and policy committee.

The doctor says he belives the darkest days of the pandemic are still ahead of us... as new coronavirus varients continue to emerge.

Take a listen to part of what he had to say.

"so what this really means is i think we have a real possibility of seeing a major surge of cases this fall into early winter here in minnesota, throughout the united states, with this b117 strain, which if we do, i am convinced it will be much more severe than anything we've seen to date."

1 strain doctor osterholm referenced is what's commonly referred to as the u

k varient.

It's one of three new strains causing concern among health officials.

What experts are still trying to figure out is whether each new varient is more contagious... causes more severe illness... and could be deadly ?

even if you've already had covid

19 or received a vaccatination.

Doctor osterholm says right now... officials have identified mutations in these varients that are causing at least one of those three to happen.

the doctor says the science is changing by the hour... but so far he believes the current vaccines we have available

