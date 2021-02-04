Cowbells for Cooper

Players sign during the early signing day in december, but there were a couple big time talents who waited to today including 4a's mr. football ty cooper from louisville.

(nat) cooper, a three-star rated defensive end is staying in the magnolia state and will make the quick trip from louisville to starkville for the next four years.

As you saw on the table, cooper passed over texas, tennessee, memphis, auburn and ole miss to be a bulldog and he said the big reason was to join the tradition of d- line u.

I can be a hometown hero and just play for the state of mississippi and represent pretty good at mississippi state and dlu, i can't miss out on a school like that, i know i can out there and make an impact right away my freshman year cooper wasn't the only signee for the wildcats, 7 of his teammates are playing juco ball next year, four of whom are going to mississippi delta.

