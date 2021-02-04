Huntsville Hospital Plans To Open Mass Vaccine Clinic Next Week

Dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

We start with the latest efforts to administer more coronavirus vaccines.

Huntsville hospital will soon vaccinate almost 2 thousand people per day.

That's almost triple its current rate!

Waay 31's grace campbell shows us what changes may come to the clinic.

The number of vaccines huntsville hospital will give each day is changing...but its current community vaccination plan is not.

The hospital's c-e-o, david spillers, says their current plan is working great for them because of the scheduling process for the second dose.

But plans could change depending on the number of doses and the type of vaccines the hospital gets.

David spillers, ceo huntsville hospital: "the game changer would be to get one dose vaccines that don't require the significant refrigeration, or as difficult to administer as the phizer and moderna vaccine."

Spillers says getting more people vaccinated will help get this pandemic under control.

Both spillers and mayor tommy battle encourage people to get the covid-19 vaccine once you're eligible.

Mayor tommy battle: "we need to make sure everyone takes the vaccine.

Everybody, if you take the vaccine, if you as a community take the vaccine, we'll be able to look at this in the rearview mirror.

We'll be able to get through this and be done with it."

In huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.

Starting next week -- the state will also expand its vaccine eligibility.

It will include more frontline workers and people