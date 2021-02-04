Impeachment committee 2.3.21

Danielle Saitta takes us to the Kentucky capitol, where a committee is considering the impeachment petition against Governor Andy Beshear

Lawmakers in frankfort are deciding if governor andy beshear will keep his job after a petition was filed against him.

The petition...saying he violated the state constitution while trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

abc 36's danielle saitta is live in frankfort.... where the house committee considering the petition is meeting danielle..we uner stand on the the four people who submitted this peition is trying to withdraw their name from it.

that's right vj...last week one of the petitioners randall daniel told these lawmakers he didn't want his name on the petition...here's the problem though...he's still on the case because there's no motion for him to be taken off.

in accordance to state law...the impeachment committee cannot ignore a petition made about the governor.

Originally three people submitted this petition..saying beshear violated the state constitution this came after he shut down businesses and limited activities during the start of the pandemic.

Last week the impeachment committee said that one of the petitioners..randall daniel wanted to withdraw..one week later...his name is still on the petition

rep. Jason nemes (r) louisville

last time we met we received a letter from mr. daniels council. It was directed towards us and we received a separate one that was directed to the governors council..and i anticipated that we would have..would receive a motion to withdraw..we don't have one so mr. daniels remains on the case until he submits a motion to withdraw.

at this time we are still waiting for the committee to come out of executive session we will have more details about what was discussed tonight on abc 36 live in frankfort danielle saitta abc 36 news.

