Testing sites closed 2.3.21

Two covid testing sites are closed, and we wanted to find out why

Nine percent.

Two mobile covid-19 testing sites in lexington are temporarily closed.

We reached to figure out why... the mayor's office says people have been billed for tests when they shouldn't have been at the red mile and b-c-t-c sites so the mayor closed them to figure out why.

Her office says it doesn't believe sphere d-x testing lab is doing anything wrong.

Both the mayor's office and sphere d-x say they made the decision to close the sites together but the ceo of sphere d-x... bobby sturgeon... says it was for a different reason... there's been a policy change the lab needs time to figure out.

That policy change has to do with how the lab gets paid for tests...but it never should've impacted patients' pocket books.

If you have been billed for a covid-19 test.

Let us know...you can find contact info on w-t-v-q dot com.